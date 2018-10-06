Trump rallies in Kansas Saturday after Kavanaugh is confirmed

President Trump is rallying his supporters in Topeka, Kansas, hours after the Senate confirmed his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, after a contentious few weeks in which his confirmation at times was uncertain.

Mr. Trump blasted Democrats and protesters who delayed or interrupted Kavanaugh's confirmation, touting his second confirmed nominee to the court in less than two years. Mr. Trump made the case that Democrats are the party of "crime," while Republicans are the party of "law and order," and that's why more Republicans are needed in next month's midterms.

The president allowed Kris Kobach, the state's far-right secretary of state who is campaigning for governor, to take the stage for a chunk of the rally. Kobach led the administration's scuttled inquiry into voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Ahead of the rally, hundreds lined up outside hours beforehand, despite rain.

The president watched the Senate vote on Kavanaugh while he was traveling on Air Force One to Kansas. He told reporters, "I very much appreciate those 50 votes, and I think [Kavanaugh is] going to go down as a totally brilliant Supreme Court Justice for many years, many years."

Mr. Trump also said of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were both teenagers, that he was certain that she had misidentified Kavanaugh as the perpetrator. "I'm a hundred percent. I'm a 100%. I have no doubt," Mr. Trump said.

Kavanaugh and Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were both teenagers, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. The confirmation vote was delayed by an FBI investigation into the allegations, which concluded in under a week. Kavanaugh was confirmed by a 50-48 vote.

Kavanaugh's confirmation is even more of a triumph for the administration considering the obstacles he overcame to be confirmed. The confirmation process for Kavanaugh was complicated by allegations of sexual misconduct against him by multiple women.