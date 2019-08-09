Trump leaves for New York and New Jersey — live updates
President Trump is leaving the White House Friday for fundraising events in New York before heading for a working vacation from his New Jersey club.
The president's departure comes as he pushes for stronger background checks, and says he's been speaking with the National Rifle Association for their input, in the wake of the past weekend's shootings in Texas and Ohio. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says gun reforms will be "front and center" when Congress returns in September.