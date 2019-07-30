Trump leaves for Jamestown anniversary as he continues attacks on Elijah Cummings -- live stream

President Trump is headed to Jamestown, birthplace of representative government in America, to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the First Representative Legislative Assembly in Williamsburg. His visit on Tuesday comes at a time when much of the political world is in outrage over his use of inflammatory rhetoric, namely his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

The president has continued to lambaste the Democratic congressman and his entire district, which includes Baltimore, as a "rat and rodent infested mess." On Tuesday, Mr. Trump told reporters he thinks Cummings' House Oversight and Reform Committee should begin conducting oversight on Baltimore. Cummings' committee recently subpoenaed records from the Trump family.

In the wake of the public feud, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney resigned from the Jamestown Committee to protest the invitation to Mr. Trump, saying he "denigrates our democracy" and has no place at Tuesday's commemoration ceremonies.

The area that includes Jamestown was also the birthplace of Native American pioneer Pocahontas, a name he regularly has used to describe Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.