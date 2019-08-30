Trump leaves for Camp David as Hurricane Dorian strengthens — live stream

President Trump is spending the weekend in Camp David Friday, in preparation for the arrival and aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Before leaving, he addressed the swift departure of his personal assistant Madeleine Westerhout, confirming to reporters she discussed his children with reporters in an off-the-record conversation.

Westerhout had been with Mr. Trump since the beginning of his presidency, serving as a gatekeeper between the president and the array of people hoping to speak with him. Mr. Trump told reporters on Friday that he spoke to Westerhout, and called her a good person.

The hurricane become a Category 3 Friday, as it barrels towards Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida. It could make landfall as a Category 4. Mr. Trump was briefed on the storm by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Thursday, according to the White House.

Mr. Trump was scheduled to visit Poland this weekend, but canceled over the impending storm, sending Vice President Mike Pence in his place.