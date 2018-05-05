Rudy Giuliani speaks his mind on Iran deal, hostages in North Korea at Iran Freedom Convention

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani is giving remarks at the Iran Freedom Convention in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/0cyq0e7Msa pic.twitter.com/Ojx14KWgGq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 5, 2018

President Trump's newest attorney Rudy Giuliani -- who seized the news cycle this week by claiming on national television Mr. Trump "reimbursed" Michael Cohen for his $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels -- addressed a range of foreign policy and domestic topics at the Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights Saturday afternoon, in a free-wheeling style that mirrored Mr. Trump's.

Earlier this week, Giuliani suggested the freeing of three hostages in North Korea was imminent, despite the White House's insistence that there were no updates on the matter. Still, he reiterated that sentiment on Saturday. Giuliani, who is not a government employee, said there is a "good chance" the hostages will be freed in the days ahead.

The former New York City mayor said it is a "great honor" to represent Mr. Trump in a matter that is "totally unjustified." Giuliani was brought on to help represent the president in the Russia investigation.

Giuliani also commented on the Iran deal, with the deadline for Mr. Trump to decide whether to certify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal to Congress rapidly approaching. What do you think is going to happen to that agreement!" Giuliani said of the deal, before taking a piece of paper in his hands and pretending to rip it apart. Mr. Trump has long indicated his frustration with the deal, which he sees as unfair and unable to quash Iran's nuclear aspirations.

But Giuliani has dominated headlines this week for different reasons. He attempted to clarify his comments on the Stormy Daniels matter Friday by issuing a statement claiming he only referenced his understanding of what transpired when he appeared on Fox News Wednesday, not Mr. Trump's understanding of the matter. That clarification came after Mr. Trump said Giuliani is new to the legal team and would "get his facts straight."

The 2018 Iran Freedom Convention for Democracy and Human Rights is meant to voice support for the Iranian citizens who protested against their leadership in December.