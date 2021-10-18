Trump sues House January 6 committee in attempt to block release of documents

Former President Trump on Monday filed a civil lawsuit against the House January 6 committee in an effort to block the release of documents related to his actions on that day.

In the filing, Mr. Trump referred to the committee's investigation as an "illegal fishing expedition."

President Biden last week rejected Mr. Trump's assertion of executive privilege for the documents requested by the committee, and the White House said it would give the panel access to federal records connected to the Trump White House and the January 6 insurrection.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.