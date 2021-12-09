Appeals court denies Trump's bid to shield records from January 6 committee

Washington — A federal appeals court rejected former President Donald Trump's effort to shield his presidential records from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, setting the stage for a likely showdown at the Supreme Court over the records.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit sided with the House committee in a unanimous 68-page opinion on Thursday.

The House committee requested presidential records related to January 6 from the National Archives in August. Trump sued the committee and its chairman in October, claiming executive privilege shielded the records from congressional scrutiny, and won a temporary injunction.

However, President Biden waived executive privilege over the documents, and the House argued that only the current occupant of the White House can claim the protection over executive branch material. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with the House in November, a ruling which Trump appealed. But the appeals court judges likewise said they had no reason to overrule Mr. Biden's determination that the records should be handed over.

"On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden's judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents," the judges wrote. "Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee's inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power."

The decision does not mean the committee will immediately get access to the documents. The judges gave Trump a 14-day window to file an appeal to the Supreme Court, which his lawyers have said he intends to do.