Trump heads to Louisiana and Texas in aftermath of Hurricane Laura

President Trump is heading to Louisiana and Texas on Saturday after Hurricane Laura tore through parts of the states. He is expected to visit Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Orange, Texas – two of the hardest-hit areas.

Mr. Trump's visit comes two days after the Category 4 storm smashed into the Gulf Coast in Louisiana near the Texas border. At least 10 people died in Louisiana due to the storm and at least four died in Texas, most by trees falling on homes or by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

How to watch President Trump's remarks after surveying Hurricane Laura damage

What: President Trump is expected to hold a briefing after touring damage and relief efforts in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and later make remarks after touring damage in Orange, Texas.

Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Orange, Texas

Residents are now returning home and confronting the possibility that basic services may not return for weeks – or longer.

More than 400,000 power outages were reported across Louisiana as of Saturday morning and another 88,000 were reported in southeast, Texas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

The mayor of Lake Charles warns it could be weeks before water service is restored. Electricity is also out and it could take crews weeks to put up new poles and restring power lines.

Laura was the seventh named storm to strike the U.S. this year, setting a new record for U.S. landfalls by the end of August. It hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

More than 580,000 coastal residents has been put under evacuation orders as the hurricane gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico.