Trump speaks at GOP retreat in Baltimore after trashing city — live stream

President Trump is delivering an address in Baltimore only weeks earlier he described as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Watch a live stream of the event in the player above.

The president is addressing the House Republican Conference member retreat in Baltimore after trashing the city on Twitter and blasting Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and his majority African-American district. The president told reporters he had "zero" strategy in attacking the city or Cummings.

Mr. Trump's remarks at the 2019 House Republican Conference member retreat dinner are slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. The president frequently uses friendly crowds to riff on some of his favorite topics, like immigration and trade. The president's speech starts moments before Democrats kick off their third debate in Houston at 8 p.m. EST.