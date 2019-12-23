Senate Democrats demand documents for impeachment trial as stalemate continues

Washington — After the House voted last week to impeach President Trump, Congress is stuck in a stalemate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a list of documents on Monday that he believes are needed to carry out a fair impeachment trial, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News on Monday that they're at an "impasse until Pelosi sends papers."

By "papers," he means the articles of impeachment. Before a Senate trial can happen, they must be officially sent from the House. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists she won't send the articles or appoint impeachment managers until the Senate sets the rules for the trial.

Senate trial rules are established by the majority party, which in this case is the Republicans. They must decide whether to call witnesses and what evidence to admit.

Mr. Trump was impeached for abusing his power in his diplomacy with Ukraine and obstructing Congress by blocking evidence and witnesses from the impeachment inquiry.

Schumer is now seeking some of that evidence. He wants records from the White House, State Department, and Office of Management and Budget related to three things: the president's effort to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that would hurt his political rival's reputation, the order to hold and then later release military assistance to Ukraine, and the withholding of a White House meeting for Ukraine's new president.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer watches from his Senate office as the House votes on the articles of impeachment for President Trump. Andrew Harnik / AP

Schumer also wants relevant emails sent and received by key figures who refused to testify in the House and were directly involved in the withholding of military aid, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.

"There simply is no good reason why evidence that is directly relevant to the conduct at issue in the articles of Impeachment should be withheld from the Senate and the American people," Schumer wrote. "To oppose the admission of this evidence would be to turn a willfully blind eye to the facts, and would clearly be at odds with the obligation of senators to 'do impartial justice' according to the oath we will all take in the impeachment trial."

McConnell and Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, however, have stated that they're not impartial in the process and that they already know Mr. Trump won't be removed from office by the Senate.

Schumer and McConnell also haven't reached an agreement on calling witnesses.

The Democrats want to hear from the people that Mr. Trump blocked from appearing in the House: Bolton, Mulvaney, his senior adviser Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey. The president has said in the past that he'd like the whistleblower and the Bidens to testify.

McConnell and Graham have expressed a preference for no witnesses, but the negotiations for now are at a standstill.

"As I've said repeatedly, we can't take up a matter we don't have," McConnell told reporters in Kentucky, referring to the articles of impeachment.

The delay in sending the articles has thrown an unexpected loop into the impeachment process. The White House may use it as an opportunity to argue that the president technically hasn't been impeached.

Below is the full text of Schumer's letter: