Trump hosts "opportunity zones" event as Washington waits for Mueller report

President Trump is spending Wednesday at the White House as Washington waits for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report, with just one event on his public schedule. Mr. Trump has invited state and local leaders to the White House to discuss "opportunity zones," a designation created by the 2017 tax law that looks to steer investments to some lower income regions.

The Justice Department says Attorney General William Barr will release his report Thursday morning at some point. The president's lawyers have prepared a rebuttal to the Mueller report in an effort to defend the president.

On Capitol Hill, one Republican aide whose office is closely allied with the president said GOP staffers will be particularly focused on the obstruction portion of the report, and playing "devil's advocate" in combing through details so as to have the best possible responses to Democrats' arguments. According to Barr's summary, Mueller's report noted the investigation does not exonerate the president.