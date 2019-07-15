Trump hosts "Made in America" showcase at White House — live updates

President Trump is hosting a "Made in America" product showcase at the White House Monday, after tweeting that progressive female representatives of color were born in the U.S. should "go back" to their countries.

The president's racially infused tweets over the weekend have prompted intense criticism from Democrats but silence from Republicans. Mr. Trump has since defended the comments, even saying those congresswomen should apologize to him.

"When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!" Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning.

The president's remarks at the event come the same morning his administration has announced it's moving to end asylum protections for migrants coming from Central American countries, a step that's all-but-certain to face challenges in the courts.

The third annual "Made in America" event takes place on the White House South Lawn, featuring products made across the country.