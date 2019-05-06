Trump honors U.S. Military Academy football team in Rose Garden - live updates

It's a big day for sports at the White House, with President Trump welcoming the U.S. Military Academy football team and Masters champion Tiger Woods to the White House Monday afternoon.

Mr. Trump is presenting the Army Black Knights with the Commander-in-Chief's trophy in the White House Rose Garden at 12:15 p.m. Each year, the trophy is presented to the winner of the college football series played by the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, and U.S. Air Force Academy.

At 6 p.m., Mr. Trump will present Woods with the Medal of Freedom.

But there are lots of other pressing matters in Washington. Democrats want special counsel Robert Mueller to testify, and are threatening to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. Meanwhile, the Dow plummeted Monday after Mr. Trump threatened to level new tariffs on China while the U.S. and China are negotiating a trade deal.