Trump at school safety roundtable: "We'll see" if there's a shutdown

President Trump was ambiguous about the chances of a government shutdown this weekend.

"We'll see what happens," the president told reporters Tuesday, noting it's "too early" to tell if a shutdown can be avoided. Funding runs out for key government departments and agencies midnight Friday.

Mr. Trump made the comments in welcoming family members of victims of the Parkland shooting, along with law enforcement officials, to the White House to discuss a federal report on school safety. A Federal Commission on School Safety report yielded more than 90 recommendations from meetings across the country. The meeting comes the same day the Justice Department announced it is finalizing a rule banning bump stocks, the device used in the Las Vegas shooting. Democrats claim the president has not done nearly enough on gun violence to help prevent another mass shooting.

Mr. Trump has his hands full in Washington, as the White House — and Capitol Hill especially — hope to avoid a government shutdown come midnight Friday. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a briefing Tuesday that the White House is looking for other possible ways to get $5 billion for Mr. Trump's border wall with existing money. Agencies are reviewing how that might be possible, she said.

Sanders said the president will take a look at what the Senate passes and decide whether to sign it. But Republicans on Capitol Hill have suggested they don't really know where the president stands. On Monday night, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said, "if the White House has a plan they are keeping it to themselves."

If Congress doesn't reach an agreement that Mr. Trump will sign, more than 400,000 federal employees will have to work without pay and an additional 380,000 will be furloughed without pay, according to a report from Democrats on the Senate Appropriations Committee.