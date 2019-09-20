President Trump is holding a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the White House East Room on Friday. The press conference is to begin at 11:45 a.m.

The press conference comes after Mr. Trump announced the U.S. is leveling sanctions on Iran's central bank and national development fund, after the recent Saudi oil facility attacks.

Washington is also focused on a whistleblower report that the director of national intelligence is keeping from Congress. According to reports, the mysterious complaint involved Ukraine. The complaint involves a conversation Mr. Trump had with a world leader who has't been publicly identified. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the complaint involved Ukraine. During a meeting with Morrison earlier, the president called the whistleblower story "ridiculous" and said his conversations with foreign leaders are "always appropriate."

Mr. Trump is honoring Morrison and Australia with a state dinner on Friday evening at the White House.