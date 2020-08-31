Trump holds news conference after Biden speech
President Trump is holding a news conference at the White House Monday, announced shortly after Democratic nominee Joe Biden delivered a speech condemning the violence across American cities and blaming Mr. Trump for fanning the flames.
"Fires are burning and we have a president who fans the flames, rather than fighting the flames," Biden said in his speech in Pittsburgh. "But we must not burn. We have to build. This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can't stop the violence because for years he's fomented it."
How to watch
- What: President Trump holds a news conference
- Date: August 31, 2020
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Location: The White House
- Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Mr. Trump claimed Biden was blaming police more than protesters for the state of American cities.
"Just watched what Biden had to say. To me, he's blaming the Police far more than he's blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!" the president tweeted.
Mr. Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, in the wake of Jacob Blake's death and the ensuing protests and violence.