President Trump is greeting riders in the Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride at the White House on Wednesday. The four-day ride is an adaptive cycling program that accommodates wounded veterans of varying degrees in their cycling journey.

The White House has hosted the Soldier Ride every year since 2008, when President George W. Bush hosted the very first ride. According to the White House, the event will honor the "service and sacrifices of our nation's bravest."