Trump greets U.S. Olympian, Paralympian athletes

President Trump met with U.S. Olympian and Paralympian athletes Friday morning at the White House, praising them for their accomplishments. Dozens of athletes sported their athletic jerseys and medals outside the White House, as Mr. Trump — accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence — called some of them out by name.

"I think she's more famous than I am!" Mr. Trump said of one of the Olympians.

The U.S. won 23 medals in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Mr. Trump has taken credit for the success of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

"Well, I'll tell you we did a great job with the Olympics," Mr. Trump said at a Pennsylvania rally in March. "President Moon said without Donald Trump the Olympics would have been a total failure. It's true."