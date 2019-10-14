Graphic video depicting Trump-like figure assaulting foes, media shown at a Trump resort, New York Times says

A graphic, violent parody video, shown at a meeting of President Trump's supporters at his Miami resort, depicts a likeness of the president shooting, stabbing and assaulting his political opponents and members of the news media in a church, The New York Times reported Sunday.

The video was shown last week at an American Priority conference at Mr, Trump's Doral Miami resort, the Times said. The president wasn't there.

In the video, Mr. Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. The fake Trump strikes the late Sen. John McCain in the neck, hits and stabs TV personality Rosie O'Donnell in the face, lights Sen. Bernie Sanders' head on fire and shoots or otherwise assaults people whose faces are replaced with news organizations' logos.

CBS, CNN, The Washington Post, NBC, ABC, PBS, Politico and the BBC are among the news organizations depicted as victims of the fake Trump's rage.

The White House hasn't responded to a request for comment from CBS News.

The president of the White House Correspondents' Association, Jonathan Karl, issued a statement saying the group is "horrified" by the video and adding that, "All Americans should condemn this depiction of violence directed toward journalists and the President's political opponents. We have previously told the President his rhetoric could incite violence. Now we call on him and everybody associated with this conference to denounce this video and affirm that violence has no place in our society."

CNN called the images "vile and horrific" and called on Mr. Trump, his family, the White House and the Trump campaign to denounce it "immediately and in the strongest possible terms. Anything less amounts to a tacit endorsement of violence and should not be tolerated by anyone."

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke tweeted that the video "isn't funny. It will get people killed."

The organizer of the Miami event, Alex Phillips, told the Times the video was played as part of a "meme exhibit" and wasn't associated with or endorsed by the conference "in any official capacity." ''American Priority rejects all political violence," he said, adding that he's looking into the matter.

The video includes the logo for Mr. Trump's 2020 campaign but spokesperson Tim Murtaugh told the Times the "video was not produced by the campaign, and we do not condone violence."

The setting for the massacre is the "Church of Fake News," capturing Mr. Trump's familiar refrain about news stories and organizations he says he considers to be producing fake news.

In the video, Mr. Trump's face is superimposed on a killer's body as he shoots people in the face and otherwise assaults them. Among the targets: former President Obama, Black Lives Matter, California Democratic Representative Maxine Waters, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Rep. Adam Schiff who, as Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is leading the impeachment inquiry of Trump.