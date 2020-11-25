Watch Live: Trump expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania hearing on election "issues" and alleged "irregularities"

Washington — One day after Pennsylvania certified its election results, formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump in the state's presidential race, Mr. Trump is expected to join Rudy Giuliani at a public hearing in Gettysburg on election "issues" and alleged "irregularities."

Two Trump advisers confirmed to CBS News that Mr. Trump is expected to attend the hearing held by the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at a hotel in Gettysburg. CNN first reported Mr. Trump's likely attendance.

How to Watch the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee hearing

What: The Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee holds a hearing on "election issues and irregularities"

The Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee holds a hearing on "election issues and irregularities" When: Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET Location: Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Online stream: Live in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The hearing is being conducted by Republican state senators, who allege the general election was plagued by problems including irregularities with mail-in voting, which was targeted by the president in the run-up to Election Day. But state elections officials have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in this election, and efforts by the Trump campaign to block certification of Pennsylvania's election results, which hinged on allegations of fraud, were unsuccessful.

During the hearing, Pennsylvania lawmakers are expected to hear from witnesses who made claims of election fraud in affidavits. Giuliani, who represented the Trump campaign in a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania and serves as Mr. Trump's personal attorney, is also set to deliver a presentation.

"It's in everyone's interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud," Giuliani said in a statement. "And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election."

While it's been more than three weeks since Election Day, Mr. Trump has refused to concede and instead has made unfounded claims of voter fraud. While the Trump campaign has mounted a slew of long shot legal challenges alleging fraud and attempting to block certification of results in battleground states, nearly all of their lawsuits have been unsuccessful.

In addition to Pennsylvania, Michigan certified its election results Monday and Nevada did so on Tuesday. The head of the General Services Administration has also ascertained Mr. Biden as the "apparent" winner of the presidential race, which allows the formal transition to begin. The president has also agreed to allow Mr. Biden to begin receiving the President's Daily Brief, a daily summary of high-level intelligence.

Contributing: Fin Gomez