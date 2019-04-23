Trump, first lady to head to U.K. to meet with Queen Elizabeth II, Theresa May

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are headed overseas, where they are expected to meet with Queen Elizabeth II in the U.K. and later mark D-Day in France. The White House said in a statement that the president accepted an invitation for a state visit to the U.K. from June 3 to 5, an honor he has been denied until now. It will be the president's second meeting with the queen after first meeting the British monarch last summer, where they sat for a lengthy private tea at Windsor Castle.

The queen has met nearly every one of the last 12 American presidents since the 1950s.

"This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," the White House said.

In addition to meeting with the queen, Mr. Trump will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May in London. His visit with the leader of the British government comes as May continues to endure ongoing battles within her own party over the U.K. formally leaving the European Union.

Similarly to last year's visit, the president's latest visit to England will likely be met with protests. Last year, anti-Trump demonstrations included several organized marches by varying groups, most notably a giant balloon depicting the president as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, clutching a cellphone with Twitter on the screen dubbed, "Trump Baby."

While in the U.K., the president and first lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II, according to the White House.

Later, Mr. Trump will travel to Normandy, France, where he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron to participate in more anniversary events. The two leaders will also hold a bilateral meeting to "reinforce continued close cooperation on our shared economic and security interests."