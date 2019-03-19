Trump labels Kellyanne Conway's husband a "total loser"

President Trump slapped one of his favorite labels on Kellyanne Conway's husband, George Conway, Tuesday — "total loser."

The president's Twitter slap comes after months of George Conway's repeated Twitter criticisms of the president, particularly over the weekend when Mr. Trump was very active on Twitter, tweeting or retweeting over 50 times, including a couple that blasted the late Sen. John McCain. Conway tweeted, "His condition is getting worse," a clear reference to Mr. Trump.

That tweet from George Conway prompted one from Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale, who wrote, "We all know that @realDonaldTrump turned down Mr. Kellyanne Conway for a job he desperately wanted. He barely worked @TheJusticeDept and was either fired/quit, didn't want the scrutiny? Now he hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success. POTUS doesn't even know him!" Mr. Trump quote-tweeted Parscale's tweet with the "total loser" remark.

But George Conway didn't stop tweeting Tuesday after the president called him a "loser."

"This was the article that first got me to really understand you, @realDonaldTrump," George Conway tweeted, along with an article. "Once someone understands narcissistic personality disorder, they understand you—and why you're unfit and incompetent for the esteemed office you temporarily hold."

Kellyanne Conway, asked about her husband's tweets on Monday morning, said she had been busy getting her children ready for school and wasn't paying close attention.

George Conway's Twitter account has become a point of fascination for Washington politicos, given his repeated, public and harsh criticism of the president while his wife serves as counselor to the president. The Washington Post profiled the Conways' relationship last year in an article in which Kellyanne Conway attempted to criticize her husband's tweets on background as a "person familiar with the relationship." The Washington Post reporter, Ben Terris, didn't allow that.