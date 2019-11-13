Watch live: Trump and Turkey's Erdogan speak at the White House

Turkey's recent offensive against a key U.S. ally in Syria has not stopped President Trump from honoring Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a White House visit and joint press conference.

The high-stakes visit will take place Wednesday, the first day of public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill. Mr. Trump and Erdogan will meet at the White House before holding a news conference in the afternoon.

How to watch Trump and Erdogan at the White House

What: Trump and Erdogan meet and hold a press conference at the White House

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Time: 12:10 p.m. ET for meeting, 3:10 p.m. ET for press conference

Location: The White House – Washington, D.C.

The White House – Washington, D.C. Online stream: Watch in the video player above

Erdogan's visit comes weeks after Turkey launched its assault on U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in Syria. Some human rights groups are criticizing the visit, and some members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee — including some Republicans — have asked the president to rescind the invitation.

"President Erdogan's decision to invade northern Syria on October 9 has had disastrous consequences for U.S. national security, has led to deep divisions in the NATO alliance, and caused a humanitarian crisis on the ground," the lawmakers, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel, said in a letter to Mr. Trump last week. "Turkish forces have killed civilians and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces, a critical U.S. partner in the fight against ISIS, and displaced over one hundred thousand people from their homes in northern Syria."

Turkey launched its offensive after Mr. Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Days later, Mr. Trump said Turkey had called to say there would be a "permanent" ceasefire with the Kurds, and he announced the U.S. was lifting sanctions on Turkey.

Mr. Trump later offered warm words for Erdogan, calling him a "friend of mine" and "a hell of a leader."

Meanwhile, the president said the Kurds are "not angels."

On Tuesday, the president told his audience at the Economic Club of New York that he'll talk with anyone — dictators and all.

"Anybody that wants to come in — dictators — that's okay. Come on in," he said.

According to national security adviser Robert O'Brien, Mr. Trump plans to confront Erdogan over the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system. The U.S. kicked the Turkish out of the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program during the summer over its decision to buy the S-400, which could be a threat to F-35 planes and which is also not compatible with NATO systems. Turkey could also face U.S. sanctions over its purchase of the Russian weapons system.

A senior State Department official said last week the U.S. and Turkey have shared goals, including defeating ISIS and determining Syria's future.