Trump departs White House for Air Force Commencement -- live stream

President Trump is leaving the White House on Thursday and is headed to Colorado where he is slated to address the graduates of the Air Force academy. The president is making remarks for the first time since tweeting that he "was not informed about anything having to do with" the USS John McCain after officers were told to keep a warship out of Mr. Trump's view during his Memorial Day weekend visit to Japan.

CBS News' David Martin confirmed that an email requesting the warship be moved out of sight for the president's visit to Yokosuka Naval Base this weekend was authentic. The request came from the White House.

The late Senator McCain has been a frequent political target of Mr. Trump.

On his way to Singapore, Acting Secretary of Defense John Shanahan said, "I never authorized, I never approved any action around the movement or activity regarding that ship. Furthermore, I would never dishonor the memory of a great American patriot like Senator McCain." He added that his chief of staff would look into the matter.

Mr. Trump also is speaking after special counsel Robert Mueller, in his first public statement about his Russia probe, did not exonerate the president, and instead explained why his office never considered indicting him for obstruction of justice.

In response to Mueller's statement, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that "nothing changes from the Mueller Report."

"There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you," Mr. Trump wrote.