Trump delivers remarks at the GOP retreat

President Trump is delivering remarks around 12:30 p.m. ET to House and Senate Republicans in Lewisburg, WV at their annual retreat.

"The priorities of Republicans in Congress are the priorities of the American People. We believe in strong families and strong borders. We believe in the rule of law, and we support the men and women of law enforcement. We believe every American has the right to grow up in a safe home, to attend a good school, and to have access to a great job," he's expected to say, according to speech excerpts.

He's also expected to speak about immigration and people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as "Dreamers."

"Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support an immigration reform package that includes a permanent solution on DACA, secures the border, ends chain migration, and cancels the visa lottery," Mr. Trump will say. "These are the Four Pillars of the White House Framework – a plan that will finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century."