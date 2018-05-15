CBSN
CBS News May 15, 2018, 11:08 AM

Trump delivers remarks at National Peace Officers' Memorial Service -- live stream

President Trump is delivering remarks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the Capitol on Tuesday. The ceremony honors law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

This year's ceremony will honor 199 police officers who lost their lives in 2017 and previous years. 

Following the morning event, the president is slated to attend Senate Republicans' weekly policy lunch on the Hill where he is expected to discuss the administration's legislative agenda with Republican leadership. 

