Trump complains about "witch hunts" to oil and gas conference crowd

In a speech at a shale oil and gas conference in the key swing state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, President Trump declared that he's made good on "every promise" that he made to the same crowd three years ago.

But the president, who is facing an impeachment inquiry one year out from the election, also had other things on his mind at the Shale Insight conference in Pittsburgh.

"I have witch hunts every week. I say, 'what's the witch hunt this week?'" Mr. Trump told the crowd.

The president lambasted Democrats, including local Democratic Representative Connor Lamb, and Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who is one of Mr. Trump's biggest critics within his own party. At least Democrats, Mr. Trump said, stick together.

"They don't have a Mitt Romney in their midst," the president said.

Mr. Trump argued that his administration is making significant gains for the energy sector. He touted his administration's agenda to allow drilling on federal lands and to slash environmental regulations in order to boost energy development and business productivity.

During the president's speech, Mr. Trump inaccurately said his administration is building a border wall in Colorado.

"And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we're building a wall in Colorado. We're building a beautiful wall," the president said to a few laughs.

A handful of protesters in the back of the room interrupted the speech. Mr. Trump told one of the protesters to go home to his mother.

