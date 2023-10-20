Trump co-defendant in Georgia 2020 election case Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty

Another Trump co-defendant in the Fulton County criminal election interference case has entered a guilty plea — attorney Kenneth Chesebro on Friday agreed to plea guilty to conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Alyssa Pointer / AP

Chesebro originally faced seven counts. He pleaded guilty to one, and the other six other counts were dismissed.

When the judge asked him if he agreed to the factual basis for the charge, his reply was, "Yes, this charge."

Under the terms of the plea deal, Chesebro was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. He is to testify in other trials and hearings, provide documents and evidence. And he is to have no communication with media, witnesses and co-defendants and record a proffer with prosecutors.

He will also have to serve 100 hours community service and write an apology letter to citizens of Georgia.

Chesbro is alleged by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to have proposed, in a memo to Trump allies, "a bold, controversial strategy" to overturn the election: appoint alternate electors loyal to Trump in several states.

This proposal and at least one other memo he penned were referred to in the Georgia indictment as overt acts "in furtherance of the conspiracy." He was originally charged with seven counts stemming from the plan to submit a slate of fake electors from Georgia.