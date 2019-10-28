Trump addresses police chiefs and fundraises in Chicago — live updates

President Trump is in Chicago Monday to speak at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and to hold a fundraiser at his hotel there.

The trip comes a day after Mr. Trump announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Mr. Trump described the U.S. operation in Syria, during which the ruthless terrorist "died like a dog," as the president told reporters in what turned into a small press conference in the White House Diplomatic Room.

Mr. Trump is slated to speak in Chicago at 11:25 a.m. ET. After he speaks to the chiefs of police, the president will be attending a roundtable fundraiser and will speak at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago. The events at the president's hotel are closed to the media.