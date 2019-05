"48 Hours": The hunt for Peter Chadwick

A murder that shook an upscale California neighborhood is now the focus of an international manhunt. Multimillionaire businessman Peter Chadwick and his wife Q.C. disappeared from their Newport Beach home in 2012. Chadwick was later charged with her murder for allegedly staging her death. After posting his $1M bail, he vanished. Tune in to Tracy Smith's full report for "48 Hours" Saturday at 10/9c.