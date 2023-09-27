Watch CBS News
Politics

Judge Tanya Chutkan denies Trump's request for her recusal in Jan. 6 case

By Caitlin Yilek, Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Washington — A federal judge rebuffed former President Donald Trump's request that she recuse herself from overseeing the 2020 election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith because of statements she made in court that Trump's legal team argued disqualified her. 

Judge Tanya Chutkan said in a court filing Wednesday that her comments during sentencing hearings for two defendants who took part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 — which Trump and his lawyers cited in his attempt to remove her from the case — do not warrant recusal. 

"The statements certainly do not manifest a deep-seated prejudice that would make fair judgment impossible — the standard for recusal based on statements with intrajudicial origins," Chutkan wrote.

Trump's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital. Reach her at caitlin.yilek@cbsinteractive.com. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

First published on September 27, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.