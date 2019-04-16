Trump campaign spokesperson says it's not taking any primary challenger "seriously"

A spokesperson for President Trump's 2020 campaign says they're not worried about a primary challenge by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld or any other Republican seeking to thwart the president's reelection bid.

"President Trump has the highest own party rating of any president in either party, with one exception, and that is Bush during 9/11. He also got more votes in the primary than any other nominee in the history of our party," Kayleigh McEnany, the campaign's press secretary, told CBSN's "Red and Blue" Tuesday.

"So our voters have sent a pretty clear message. They stand with the president and they are unconcerned. The RNC has reflected that. We are unconcerned," McEnany added.

Asked if she was entertaining any primary debate at all, Kayleigh said the campaign is concentrating its efforts on defeating the eventual Democratic nominee.

"No, not at all. We're focused on the Democrats. We're focused on that field and the running in socialism that we see on the horizon," she added.

Weld, a former two-term GOP governor and Libertarian vice presidential candidate, officially entered the 2020 presidential race on Monday, mounting the only primary challenge against Mr. Trump to date.

Other Republicans who are reportedly mulling a primary bid against the president are former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.