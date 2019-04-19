Trump declares some notes cited in Mueller report "total bullsh**"

President Trump is bristling over the contents of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report -- even as he claims the report exonerates him completely.

Taking to Twitter from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Good Friday morning, the president blasted some of the "so-called 'notes'" cited in Mueller's report as "total bullsh**," although it's not immediately clear which notes the president is referencing. Mueller's report mentions that former White House counsel Don McGahn, former FBI Director James Comey, former Justice Department chief of staff Jody Hunt, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus all took notes on their interactions with the president.

"Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue," the president tweeted. "Watch out for people that take so-called 'notes,' when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never ... agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the 'Report' about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened..."

The Mueller report does describe how the president directed McGahn to fire Mueller more than once, but McGahn refused, offering to resign instead.

McGahn also took copious notes, something that appeared to bother the president.

"Why do you take notes? Lawyers don't take notes. I never had a lawyer who took notes," the president asked McGahn, according to Mueller's report.

McGahn responded he keeps notes because he is a "real lawyer," and those records create a paper trail.

"I've had a lot of great lawyers, like Roy Cohn. He did not take notes," the president said of his infamous former lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn.

Rudy Giuliani, asked on "Fox and Friends" if the president's tweets are referring to McGahn, didn't answer directly. The president, Giuliani, may have been referring to Comey, who told Congress he took notes documenting his interactions with the president.