Trump and Biden in Shanksville, Pennsylvania for 9/11 anniversary

Both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are visiting Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Mr. Trump will deliver remarks at the ceremony in rural Pennsylvania, where Flight 93, one of the hijacked planes, crashed in a field.

"Nineteen years ago, on this day, at this hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of our nation," Mr. Trump is expected to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House. "Today, we pay tribute to their sacrifice – and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls who were taken from us on September 11, 2001."

Mr. Trump and Biden's appearances will not overlap, since the president will be at the Shanksville memorial in the morning at the same time the Democratic nominee is in New York City for the commemoration ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

How to watch President Trump's remarks:

What: President Trump delivers remarks at the ceremony commemorating the September 11 terrorist attacks

Date: Friday, September 11, 2020

Friday, September 11, 2020 Time: 10:20 a.m. ET

10:20 a.m. ET Location: Shanksville, Pennsylvania

Shanksville, Pennsylvania Online stream: Watch on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

Biden told reporters on Friday morning that he intends to focus on commemorating the anniversary of the attacks, and said that his campaign would not be advertising today.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be attending the ceremony in New York City on Friday morning.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which also included attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia.