How Trump and Biden are spending the final days of the campaign

It's the final week before Election Day, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump are making their closing arguments to Americans, as tens of millions have started casting their ballots or have already voted by mail or early in person.

Mr. Trump has a more rigorous campaign schedule at the moment than Biden does, a fact he he's been mentioning at his rallies.

"Today I'm doing three of these, tremendous crowd waiting for us in another place," Mr. Trump said in Litiz, Pennsylvania, on Monday.

"You know the athletes — they say they left it all on the field," he added.

Biden, at a campaign event in Chester, Pennsylvania, Monday, told reporters that the "reason why it looks like we're not traveling — we're not putting on super-spreaders," that is, large events that could lead to COVID-19 infections.

"There's a lot of things we could be doing — having massive crowds — but the fact is, it's just not appropriate now," Biden also said, just a few days after the U.S. reported an all-time high of 83,000 new cases in a single day.

On Sunday, Biden left home to attend church in Delaware and opted for a virtual appearance later in the day to kick off the last full week on the trail, while Mr. Trump campaigned in Florida. CBS News' latest poll finds Biden with a slight two-point edge over the president in the Sunshine State.

On Monday, the former vice president made a surprise trip to Pennsylvania, where CBS polling shows him leading the president 53% to 46%.

Biden is expected to travel Tuesday to Warm Springs, Georgia, and Atlanta, while vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris heads west to Reno, Nevada, and Las Vegas. CBS News polling shows Biden leading in Nevada 53% to 44%, and its latest survey has the two tied in Georgia, but a Democrat hasn't won here since 1992. Hillary Clinton won Nevada in 2016 by about two points, but lost Georgia by five points.

The Democrats' Wednesday travel plans haven't yet been announced, but on Thursday, Biden will campaign in Broward County, Florida, and Tampa.

Former president Obama will also be campaigning in Florida, traveling to Orlando, on Tuesday. He began campaigning in person for Biden last week with a drive-in rally in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Trump expects to keep up a breakneck campaign pace, holding up to five rallies a day before Election Day, although so far, the most he's done is three in a day.

"When you're president, you can't take a day off. You gotta work," Mr. Trump said, criticizing Biden for taking several days off the campaign trail last week to prepare for the final presidential debate.

On Tuesday, the president is hitting cities in three states — Lansing, Michigan; West Salem, Wisconsin; and Omaha, Nebraska. Then, on Wednesday, he's off to Bullhead City, Arizona; Laughlin, Nevada; and Phoenix.

One state where the president isn't expected to be campaigning is Texas, says former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Mr. Trump and Biden are close in the polls there, but the president's team believes he'll easily prevail there.

Mr. Trump is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Election Day, and his supporters will gather at Trump International Hotel down the street from the White House.

— CBS News' Nicole Sganga and Bo Erickson contributed to this report.