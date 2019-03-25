Trump attorney Jay Sekulow slams Congress' ongoing Russia probes as a "waste of money"

President Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow says that Congress needs to move on from its ongoing probes into the president's alleged ties to the Russian government in light of Special counsel Robert Mueller concluding that the Trump campaign did not "conspire or coordinate" with the Russian government in its interference of the 2016 presidential election.

Sekulow told "CBS This Morning" on Monday that while the special counsel's probe has ended, ongoing congressional investigations are a "waste of money" and slammed their inquiries as "political."

"Let's get on with the people's business," Sekulow said, highlighting the need for unresolved legislative issues like immigration reform to take precedence over the Russia investigation.

"There's lot of good things that can happen in Congress...the idea that there's going to be these ongoing congressional oversight hearings on something that's been delved into," said Sekulow, citing the numerous subpoenas and search warrants carried out over the 22 month-long investigation.

Currently, House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff has expanded the parameters of his committee's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of House Judiciary, has launched an extensive investigation into whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. In early March, the Judiciary Committee requested documents from 81 entities and individuals, from the White House to Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The U.S. Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York has also launched investigations into Mr. Trump and the Trump organization.

Meanwhile, Sekulow, who has been a member of the president's legal team throughout the nearly two-year long investigation, said he was "glad" Mueller concluded his investigation, saying "we can move forward as a country."

The special counsel's office did not come to a conclusion on whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice, instead leaving it to the attorney general to determine whether Mr. Trump's actions constituted a crime.

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mueller's report read.

In light of those findings, Sekulow said that the Department of Justice appropriately "looked at the facts and the law" present in the case.

"They reviewed these difficult questions of law and facts...and made the conclusion there was no obstruction of justice, there was no underlying crime being obstructed and there was not sufficient evidence for an obstruction claim," Sekulow explained.

Sekulow said the administration is now urging "as much transparency" as the attorney general feels he can provide. He said he trusted Barr to "do the right thing" in disclosing as much as he can "without compromising national security."

Barr said in a letter to lawmakers on Sunday that his intent is to release "as much" of report as consistent with law.