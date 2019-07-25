Trump attends Pentagon ceremony for Mark Esper — live updates
President Trump is attending a welcome ceremony for newly sworn-in Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the Pentagon on Thursday, making him the first permanent defense secretary since Jim Mattis left the post at the turn of the year.
The ceremony comes a day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified on Capitol Hill, insisting his report did not exonerate the president. Mr. Trump bristled at questions about whether he fears he could be indicted upon leaving office.