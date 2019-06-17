Trump says he hopes Congress gets his "fantastic financial statement" eventually

President Trump told ABC News he assumes lawmakers in Congress will eventually get their hands on his "financial statement" — and he hopes they do.

Mr. Trump made the remarks in an interview with the network's George Stephanopoulos, although it's unclear exactly what the president was referring to by "financial statement." The president has resisted the release of his tax returns, but said he hopes the Senate at some point receives his "fantastic financial statement," referring to that in the context of the Trump Tower Moscow proposal that never came to fruition.

"When you will see my financial statement -- at some point I assume it's going to be released, you'll be very impressed by the job I've done. Much, much bigger, much, much better than anybody--" Mr. Trump said.

Asked to clarify which financial statement, he said, "Now, they should be after everyone else's financial statement but, uh, they are after, the Senate, they'd like to get my financial statement. At some point, I hope they get it."

Last month, a federal judge in New York ruled against a request from Mr. Trump and his attorneys to block Deutsche Bank from complying with congressional subpoenas for his financial records. The president and the Trump Organization had sued to stop both the bank and Capital One from complying with subpoenas from the House Financial Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee.

Mr. Trump's 2019 financial disclosure report, which shows only a snapshot of his financial interests, revealed $22.7 million in income from Mar-a-Lago in the last year, and $40.8 million from his Trump Hotel International in Washington, D.C. The previous year in 2017, the president received $25.1 million in income from his Mar-a-Lago property and $40.4 million from Trump Hotel in D.C.