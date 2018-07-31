John Kelly expected to stay through 2020

White House chief of staff John Kelly is expected to stay on through 2020, a senior administration official confirms to CBS News.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that Kelly told staff Mr. Trump had asked him to stay through 2020, and Kelly had agreed to do so. If Kelly does indeed stay through the next presidential election, it would make him one of the longest-serving chiefs of staff in recent history.

The news comes after months of speculation about whether Kelly would be leaving the administration. Over the weekend, Kelly marked one year as White House chief of staff.

Last month, Mr. Trump told reporters he didn't know how long Kelly would stay on board.

"That I don't know. I like John a lot," Mr. Trump told reporters, when asked how long Kelly would stay.

"Look, at some point, things happen but I will tell you ... we have a very good relationship. He's a wonderful man," Mr. Trump added at the time.

Kelly, who took over for former chief of staff Reince Priebus last summer, has implemented some measure of structure to the White House, though the president has continued to tweet and act largely as he sees fit.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

— CBS News' Steven Portnoy contributed to this report.