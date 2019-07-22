President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are paying their respects to the late Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on Monday, the president tweeted.

Stevens is lying in repose at the Supreme Court on Monday as Washington honors a leading liberal voice on the high court. The retired justice who was appointed by President Gerald Ford in 1975 died Tuesday. He died on Tuesday at 99. Stevens served on the Supreme Court until he retired at the age of 90 in 2010.

En route to the Supreme Court to pay his respects, the president hurled insults towards the four freshmen congresswomen he has been attacking for the last week.

The 'Squad' is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart," the president tweeted. "They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!"