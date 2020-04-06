Trump and Biden spoke about coronavirus response

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke on Monday about the federal response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, a source familiar with the call tells CBS News. It's unclear what was said on the phone call.

Biden had expressed a willingness to speak to Mr. Trump about the pandemic in recent days. On Monday morning, Mr. Trump tweeted that such contact hadn't yet taken place.

"Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a "Virtual" Convention, one where he doesn't have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?" Mr. Trump tweeted.

The pandemic has thrown off traditional campaigning, keeping the president at the White House and Biden at his home in Delaware. Biden has begun a podcast and live video feeds to stay in touch with potential voters.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has blamed the Obama-Biden administration for failing to fully replenish the national stockpile supply of masks after the H1N1 outbreak. Biden has criticized Mr. Trump for failing to ramp up testing and use the Defense Production Act early on to ramp up the production of ventilators.

Senator Bernie Sanders is still in the Democratic race for the nomination too as primaries have been delayed amid the outbreak.

— Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.