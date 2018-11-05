Agriculture Secretary Perdue uses phrase "cotton-pickin'" at rally for Florida governor race

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue used the term "cotton-pickin'" to describe the Florida governor's race in which Democrat Andrew Gillum is vying to become the state's first black governor. The contest is among the most closely-watched races in tomorrow's midterm elections.

"Public policy matters. Leadership matters," Perdue said at a rally Saturday in Lakeland Florida, according to audio posted online by American Bridge, an anti-Republican Political Action Committee. "And that is why this election is so cotton-pickin' important to the state of Florida. I hope you all don't mess it up." The audio was first reported by Politico.

Perdue, a former Republican governor of Georgia, was campaigning for the Republican candidate for governor, Ron DeSantis. Perdue's office did not respond to a request for comment.

DeSantis and his campaign have already battled accusations of racism. After Gillum won the Democratic nomination in August, DeSantis warned that Florida shouldn't "monkey this up" while speaking about the state in an interview. DeSantis said the phrase was not meant racially.

DeSantis has also faced criticism for speaking at a conference organized by conservative activist David Horowitz. At the last debate between the two candidates, Gillum said, "I'm not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist, I'm simply saying the racists believe he's a racist."

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to a request for comment.