Trump tweets 2020 campaign video set to "The Dark Knight Rises" score

President Trump tweeted a video Tuesday that appeared to focus on his 2020 re-election campaign with the entire video set to Hans Zimmer's dramatic score from the movie "The Dark Knight Rises."

The two-minute-long video, which has since been taken down after Buzzfeed reported that Warner Bros. filed a copyright claim, features the words, "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote proved them all wrong." It has no voiceover or speaking, but it does feature a host of notable characters. The typography in the video is also reminiscent of the Christopher Nolan film.

The text is interspersed between seemingly random footage from Trump's time in office, as well as clips of former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, hundred dollar bills, a Fox News headline, Rosie O'Donnell, Bryan Cranston, Amy Schumer and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and more.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

The video ends with the text "Trump The Great Victory 2020." While the White House has not officially commented on the video, it appears to be taken from a Reddit thread r/TheDonald.