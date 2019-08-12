Ex-White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says Trump will "turn" on Americans

One-time White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci is changing his tune on his support for President Trump. Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for just 11 days, suggested the president will one day "turn" on those he claims to be fighting for.

For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country. https://t.co/BUvwujc6LW — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 11, 2019

"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn't pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country," Scaramucci tweeted early Sunday.

Scaramucci made the remark after Mr. Trump attacked the former White House official saying he knew "very little about me."

"Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it's not for being the Mooch!," Mr. Trump added.

Scaramucci's comments came just before he spoke with Axios in a phone interview, where he doubled down on his criticism of his former boss.

"A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020," said Scaramucci, who also compared Mr. Trump to a nuclear reactor exploding akin to the Chernobyl disaster.

Scaramucci added that if the president "doesn't reform his behavior, it will not just be me, but many others will be considering helping to find a replacement in 2020."

"Right now, it's an unspeakable thing. But if he keeps it up, it will no longer be unspeakable. The minute they start speaking of it, it will circulate and be socialized. We can't afford a full nuclear contamination site post-2020," he told Axios.

In January, Scaramucci told CBSN that he probably would vote for Mr. Trump again, but argued that events could change.

"The answer is yes, I'd probably vote for him. Two years is a very long period of time. Let's see what's in the Mueller report, let's see what happens with Roger Stone, let's see if he decides to run," Scaramucci said. "There's a lot of things that are swirling around right now and so we don't know the answer to that."

Scaramucci has since told CNN that he's received a wave of support from current Trump allies, lawmakers and individuals inside the White House after standing up to the president in his public feud over social media.