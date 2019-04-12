Trump's 2020 campaign manager "not worried" about any Democratic candidate

President Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, told "Face the Nation's" Margaret Brennan he's "not worried" about any of the candidates in the crowded Democratic field.

Asked if any Democrats have impressed him so far with their "digital game," Parscale said, "I don't know. ... You know, none of them right now. I'm not worried about any of them right now. I think they're going to beat up each other so much. I'm expecting another 15 I think by next weekend, it seems like."

Right now, there are 18 declared Democratic candidates, and one more (South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg) who plans to make it official this weekend.

Brennan pointed out that candidates like Beto O'Rourke and Bernie Sanders have been given credit for building out their campaigns and connecting with voters in the digital space. O'Rourke raised an impressive $6.1 million in the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign and Sanders, considered to be one of the frontrunners early in the Democratic presidential primary race, raised $18.2 million in the first quarter — almost entirely from donations of $100 or less.

Still, Parscale said, "none of them have even touched us in one metric yet."

"No one's got you worried. You don't think anyone's doing it well?" Brennan pressed.

"I'm not saying that. I'm just saying no one's caught us," he replied. "They can play catch up all they want. I think the president has put a great team and, and God thankfully has trusted in me and Jared Kushner and others to build a team that, you know, is I think changing the way it's done. And I think, look, nobody in Republican politics has ever been close to this kind of enthusiasm and small dollar excitement."

CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett said, "The key point from Parscale is while Democrats are raising money in their own silos for their own campaigns, the president is consolidating money across the country. And when it comes time to use it, he will have more than enough resources. And that's something that gives a re-election campaign degree of confidence."

President Trump has also dismissed most of the Democrats eyeing the presidency.

