Troy Dean Shafer, star of "Nashville Flipped," has died at 38

"Nashville Flipped" home-improvement reality star Troy Dean Shafer has died at 38. The DIY Network's hit show followed Shafer and his wife, Becky, who with the help of a construction crew remodeled homes in the Nashville area dating from the late 1800s to early 1900s.

"The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series Nashville Flipped," DIY Network said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time."

Troy's brother told TMZ he died on April 28 in his sleep.

Shafer is survived by his parents, brother, niece and aunt and uncles, according to an obituary, which said he died unexpectedly.