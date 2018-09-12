Tropical Storm Olivia dumping heavy rains on Maui, Hawaii's Big Island

HONOLULU -- Maui was hit with heavy rain and powerful winds Wednesday as a gradually weakening tropical storm neared Hawaii, with forecasters predicting Tropical Storm Olivia could dump 5 to 10 inches. Some places could get as much as 15 inches.

The downpours started before dawn on Maui and the northern part of the Big Island, said National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye. No rainfall totals were yet available.

Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa urged residents to store drinking water and warned that they should plan for power outages, landslides, high surf, fallen trees and flooded roads. "Nature has a real funny way of not giving us advance notice," Arakawa said.

Olivia was about 50 miles east of Maui and packing winds of 45 mph early Wednesday. Dye said there were sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph on Maui. The storm, which was a hurricane earlier in the week, has been slowly losing power as it nears the state.

Tropical storm warnings were canceled overnight for the Big Island and Kauai, but remain in place for Oahu, Maui and small islands surrounding Maui.

A flash flood warning was issued for Molokai island, and a wind gust of 51 mph was recorded at the airport on the island of Lanai. The storm was later expected to impact Honolulu and other parts of Oahu, where Dye said some showers were falling Wednesday.

Schools, courts and government offices will be closed in Maui County on Wednesday in preparation for the storm.

Scott Zaffram, a senior response official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said emergency teams and supplies were ready on Maui.

The National Guard has mobilized personnel and trucks to the east side of Maui, said Herman Andaya, administrator of the county's emergency management agency.

Hawaiian Airlines cancelled flights by its commuter airline, Ohana by Hawaiian.

Officials were worried about landslides in west Maui because brushfires during Hurricane Lane three weeks ago wiped out vegetation, Maui County spokesman Rod Antone said.

Maui's Costco was a "packed house" all day Monday, but the stream of customers slowed by Tuesday afternoon, said general manager Tony Facemire. Lines at the gas pumps remained long Tuesday, he said.

The store was well-stocked with most items, but was out of lanterns, flashlights and generators, he said.

The owner of the only hardware store in the small town of Hana on the east side of Maui said he was determined to stay open so residents could buy tarps, screws or other supplies for their homes.

"I think it's important for us to try to stay open as much as possible, without jeopardizing the well-being of our staff," said Neil Hasegawa, owner of Hasegawa General Store.

The storm was expected to affect Hana starting Tuesday night, and residents were bracing for the community with a population of 1,200 people to take the brunt of the storm, Hasegawa said.

Those who prepared for Hurricane Lane have largely left those preparations in place for Olivia, he said.

"I think they're even taking it more seriously than Lane," Hasegawa said. "You can see the track going ... it's like barreling down on this eastern end."

According to CBS affiliate KGMB-TV, Gov. David Ige requested a presidential disaster declaration ahead of the storm, in order to help with state with any significant damage. Wil Okabe, Hawaii County managing director, said work crews were still being sent to neighborhoods and parts of highways that flooded and suffered landslides during Lane.

Hana is a popular day-trip destination for travelers staying in Maui's resort towns. But Hasegawa urged people who don't need to be in Hana to stay away because they could become trapped and take up limited shelter space.

Visitors Aaron Huston and his girlfriend Selena Palamides weren't letting Olivia spoil their Maui vacation.

The Seattle couple stocked their hotel room mini-fridge with munchies and bottled water, "just in case we can't go out," Huston said.

They tried to get more sightseeing done Tuesday in case they're stuck at their resort in Wailea on Wednesday.

"It sucks but there's nothing we can do about it," Huston said. "It's better than Seattle rain."

Resort workers were preparing for the storm by taking down beach cabanas, he said.

Public schools on the Big Island, Oahu and Kauai will be open.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said his city's offices will be open as usual. City buses also will be running normally unless winds exceed 40 mph (64 kph).

"We don't want to overreact and tell everyone to stay home when maybe it's not going to be as bad," said Caldwell.

On Oahu, Nakoa Ching prepared for the storm with a hurricane kit, food and stoves and had friends with generators.

"We cleaned up all the loose material, put (it) in the sheds and stuff but we didn't go buy and invest in plywood or anything like that. It is what it is, you know," Ching said.