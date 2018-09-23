Tropical Storm Kirk speeds up as it moves west across Atlantic

Tropical Storm Kirk is continuing to move west across the Tropical Atlantic, but does not currently pose any threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Kirk was 645 miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 23 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the center said in its 5 p.m. advisory. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen over the next two days and weaken toward the middle of the week.

Kirk is the 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts until Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Leslie formed in the North Atlantic on Sunday morning. Forecasters expect the storm to dissipate in a few days.

Leslie was located about 1,170 miles west of the Azores and moving west at 3 mph.