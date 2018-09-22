Tropical Storm Kirk forms in Atlantic

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Kirk is continuing to move west across the eastern Atlantic but does not currently pose any threat to land. Forecasters expect some strengthening through Sunday.

In a Saturday evening update, the National Hurricane Center said Kirk was 430 miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The National Hurricane Center said it is currently monitoring two other areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. One is located about 200 miles south-southwest of Bermuda and has a 40 percent change of developing into a cyclone. The other, located about 1,000 miles north-northwest of the Azores, has a 70 percent chance of formation.

There is also a tropical depression located about 480 miles east of the Windward Islands.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.