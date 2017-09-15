Tropical Storm Jose expected to become a hurricane again

MIAMI -- Tropical Storm Jose is expected to re-strengthen to a hurricane and produce high surfs and life-threatening rip current conditions along the U.S. East Coast as it moves up the Atlantic.

The storm's maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 70 mph and it's forecast to become a hurricane again later in the day.

Jose is centered about 360 miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and is moving west-northwest near 8 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, swells from Jose are affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the United States. The swells are likely to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Meteorologists say Jose could produce direct impacts next week from North Carolina northward to New England.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression's maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it's forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.